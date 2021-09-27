Joshua Harris Sells 64,469 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,997,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,723,479.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14.

On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $3,392,336.64.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $7,131,248.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $5,476,385.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $4,113,515.15.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $7,945,791.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $3,282,845.54.

APO traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.99. 3,745,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.