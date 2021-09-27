JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,697,641 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $2,802,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

NYSE TT traded down $2.81 on Monday, hitting $180.43. 16,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,604. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.41. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $117.13 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

