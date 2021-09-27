JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,427,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908,452 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.80% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,722,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

