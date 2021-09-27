JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eargo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

EAR stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eargo has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $275.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eargo will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eargo by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after buying an additional 607,187 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Eargo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its stake in Eargo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 1st quarter worth $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

