JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.69.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of -104.09, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 159.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

