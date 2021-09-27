JustInvest LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

JustInvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,728 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Telefónica by 347,032.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after buying an additional 3,980,466 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 347.3% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,017,000 after buying an additional 3,773,751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after buying an additional 620,802 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the first quarter valued at $1,567,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.