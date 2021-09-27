JustInvest LLC Invests $235,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $77.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.