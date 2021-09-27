JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $57,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 289.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after buying an additional 722,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,473,000 after buying an additional 698,147 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,195,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,822,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,208,000 after acquiring an additional 455,514 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $76.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

