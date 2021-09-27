JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 4,635 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,635 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $116,229,000 after purchasing an additional 576,642 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.04.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

