Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CA Cheuvreux

CA Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KHOTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kahoot! ASA presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

KHOTF stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. Kahoot! ASA has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

