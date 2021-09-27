Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

KLDO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLDO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth $25,143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,010,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 57,452 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLDO remained flat at $$5.54 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,218. The company has a market capitalization of $235.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.