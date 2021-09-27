Karooooo Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo’s (NASDAQ:KARO) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 28th. Karooooo had issued 1,050,000 shares in its public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $29,400,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. After the expiration of Karooooo’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KARO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair set a $35.13 target price on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karooooo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of KARO stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $636.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $782,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

