KC Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.17. 159,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,089,997. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.71 and a 200 day moving average of $167.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.