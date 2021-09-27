KC Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,372 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after acquiring an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.80. 23,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.65 and its 200-day moving average is $282.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $217.11 and a 12-month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

