KC Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,801 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 209.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,698. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.42 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

