KC Investment Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KC Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

AT&T stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.59. 625,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,642,012. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.