KC Investment Advisors LLC Invests $359,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 81,782 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,785,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 281,638 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 132,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

NYSE COP traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.49. 579,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,362,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.