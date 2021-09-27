KC Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 0.8% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,942,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 723,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,267,000 after acquiring an additional 123,730 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

TMUS traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $127.96. The company had a trading volume of 54,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.45. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

