KC Investment Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

KC Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 453.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 85,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of BATS OMFL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.56. 36,711 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36.

