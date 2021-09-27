Keep Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $25.92 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $204.65 million and approximately $25.92 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00122818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00043286 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

