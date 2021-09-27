Keep4r Reaches Market Cap of $510,923.85 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $510,923.85 and approximately $1,274.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep4r has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep4r coin can now be bought for about $5.91 or 0.00013728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00122934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00043505 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

