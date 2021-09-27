Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $10.34 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $418,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $199.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.75 and a 1 year high of $200.92. The company has a market capitalization of $184.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

