Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AbbVie by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,700,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,997. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.