Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,614 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Starbucks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,957,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $220,312,000 after purchasing an additional 314,745 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 18,972 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.26. The company had a trading volume of 60,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,768. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.42. The stock has a market cap of $134.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

