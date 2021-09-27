Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €115.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RHM. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €113.27 ($133.26).

RHM opened at €82.60 ($97.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €81.08 and a 200 day moving average of €83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

