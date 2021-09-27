KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.61.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $85.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.