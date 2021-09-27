KeyCorp Lowers Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $54.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $43.49 on Monday. Terex has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 20.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Terex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

