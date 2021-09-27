Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $180.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE KEYS traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

