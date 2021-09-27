Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,311 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $30,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after acquiring an additional 130,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after acquiring an additional 405,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,735,000 after acquiring an additional 337,187 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $178.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.76 and a 200-day moving average of $154.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

