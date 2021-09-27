Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 100.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,724 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $55.36 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

