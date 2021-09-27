Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,851.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,782.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,584.74. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,018.41 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37,392.40 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

