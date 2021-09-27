Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,710 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after buying an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE PWR opened at $117.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average is $95.35. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $119.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.