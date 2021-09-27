Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 1,303 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,358 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.9% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $617.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.77. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

