Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 21,274 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1,469.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.92.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $226.25 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $226.60 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

