Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 205.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,211 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSX by 188.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 216.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after buying an additional 11,190,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,279,000 after buying an additional 177,068 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CSX by 196.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after buying an additional 7,514,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

