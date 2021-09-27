Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Trims Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $388.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $213.11 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.14.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,416 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

