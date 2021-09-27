Korea Investment CORP Buys 33,600 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of KeyCorp worth $10,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

