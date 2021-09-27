Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,704,000 after acquiring an additional 104,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,582,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after acquiring an additional 400,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after acquiring an additional 966,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

