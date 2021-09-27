Korea Investment CORP Purchases 189,100 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 346,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,436 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE ZTO opened at $31.66 on Monday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

