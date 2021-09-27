Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 111.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $74.77 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.052 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

