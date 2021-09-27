Korea Investment CORP Sells 26,000 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,676,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 661.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after buying an additional 440,412 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 2,354.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,168,000 after buying an additional 322,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,924,000 after buying an additional 276,921 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.31.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autoliv stock opened at $88.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

