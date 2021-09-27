Korea Investment CORP Sells 32,800 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 25.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,279,000 after buying an additional 72,714 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $532,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,979,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.99 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

