Korea Investment CORP Sells 7,100 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $212.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.39.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

