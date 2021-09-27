Korea Investment CORP Sells 82,800 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $100.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average of $96.72. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

