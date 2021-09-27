Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ONEOK by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in ONEOK by 56.0% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 46.9% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 8.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,487,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,367,000 after purchasing an additional 110,546 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $57.74.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.