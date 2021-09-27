Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after buying an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after buying an additional 320,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after buying an additional 161,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,331,000 after buying an additional 497,991 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

