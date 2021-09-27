Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3,983.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $123.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

