Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CubeSmart by 30.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $50.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

