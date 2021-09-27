Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $522,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

CINF stock opened at $116.62 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

