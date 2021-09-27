Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,556 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $56.97 on Monday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

